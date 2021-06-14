  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kate Moss is reportedly training to be a tattoo artist; Supermodel’s pal reveals she asked him to train her

Kate Moss is prepping to become a tattoo artist. In a chat with the Sunday Mirror, the model’s longtime friend Daniel Casone opened about her plans.
985 reads Mumbai
Kate Moss is reportedly training to be a tattoo artist; Supermodel’s pal reveals she asked him to train her Kate Moss is reportedly training to be a tattoo artist; Supermodel’s pal reveals she asked him to train her
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Supermodel Kate Moss is prepping to become a tattoo artist. In a chat with the Sunday Mirror, the model’s longtime friend and tattooist Daniel Casone opened about her alleged plans. According to him, she wants to ink people at Glastonbury and even asked him to train her for the same. The two have known each other for years. Page Six reported that they first met each other when the model paid a visit to his tattoo parlor in Highgate, London.

Daniel told the Sunday Mirror that the model had asked him to tattoo her and then she ended up tattooing him as well. “She called me to go up and tattoo her and she ended up tattooing me as well, she gave me a ‘Kate’ and a love heart on my arm,” he told the outlet. He admitted that Moss didn’t quite know what she was doing with the needle, however, he let her tattoo him. “It was quite painful because they did not know what to do and they went quite deep but I thought you know what, I don’t mind,” he shared.

Moss has a total of 7 tattoos on her body, including esteemed artist Freud’s swallows. After he passed away at the age of 88 in 2011, the model entrusted her friend Casone to touch up the famous tattoo. Speaking about the tattoo, Moss previously shared in an interview, “I mean, it’s an original Freud. I wonder how much a collector would pay for that? A few million?”

Also Read| James Brolin & Barbra Streisand’s love story got even sweeter while being ‘stuck together’ amid COVID

Credits :page sixgetty imagessunday mirror

You may like these
Caitlyn Jenner reportedly has ‘no plans’ to reach out to Kanye West ahead of her run for California governor
Kevin Bacon tapped to play the antagonist in ‘Toxic Avenger’ reboot
Mark Ruffalo wishes a happy 40th birthday to Avengers co star and ‘brother’ Chris Evans
James Brolin & Barbra Streisand’s love story got even sweeter while being ‘stuck together’ amid COVID
Disney alum Raven Symone REVEALS the secret behind her 30 pound weight loss
Amy Winehouse’s pal Tyler James looks back at days leading up to her passing; Compares her fame to ‘cancer’
close