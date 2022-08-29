Kate Perry and Orlando Bloom spend a gala time on a yacht

Katy Perry, the famous American singer, and songwriter is having the best time with her partner Orlando Bloom on a superyacht called Zenji. Although the couple is known for keeping a low-key profile, currently, they are making headlines as they are vacationing in Italy with their daughter, Daisy Dove. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying the vacation in a splendid way by relaxing, clicking selfies, going for a dip, doing a workout, and teaching their lovely daughter how to swim.

This superyacht is huge enough to carry all the activities the couple had in mind. The exterior styling of the yacht was done by Ron Holland, and Perini Navi handled the interior design. This huge sailing yacht, named Zenji was refitted in 2022.

The yacht can accommodate up to 14 guests in its six big cabins. There is a master bedroom, two double cabins, and three twin cabins. It also includes nine beds, and the space is big enough for 11 crew members.

Both Orlando and Katy Perry were seen trying their daughter how to swim, after which they were also seen wearing snorkeling gear next to Zenji. In addition, Orlando Bloom was seen enjoying his workouts while on holiday.

All in all, it seems like both Kate Perry and Orlando Bloom are having an awesome time on the yacht. May the couple be blessed with love and happiness forever.

Also Read: Yellowstone Season 5 debuts first teaser trailer