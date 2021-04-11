Kate Upton says ‘Stop altering bodies to create unrealistic standards’ after Khloe Kardashian’s photo drama

Kate Upton recently shared her thoughts on Khloe Kardashian’s photoshop controversy. Scroll down to see what the actress had to say.

Khloe Kardashian’s recent photo controversy is generating buzz and how! Recently, actress Kate Upton opened up about her thoughts on Kardashian‘s photoshop controversy. For the unversed, earlier this week, an unedited photo of the 36-year-old reality star in a bikini was posted without her permission. As a reply to all the bullying she faced, Kardashian took to Instagram to post an untouched, unedited video from her bathroom and showed fans her unfiltered appearance along with a statement about how she has struggled with her body image for years.

In the statement issued by Kardashian on Instagram, she said, "As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point and then shares it to the world, you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared, regardless of who you are.”

Now, Kate, 28, is weighing in on the situation. Kate took to her Instagram Story to share an article from the Betches blog, that had the title “The Khloe Kardashian Bikini Pic Drama is Actually Very Sad.” Along with the article, Kate added the message, “Let’s start embracing our bodies and stop altering them to create unrealistic standards.”

Amid the photo controversy, Khloe has also been planning her daughter True's birthday. Khloe and Tristan Thompson's daughter turns 3 on Monday and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now focussing all her energy on making it a memorable one for her daughter.

