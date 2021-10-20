Kate Walsh on reuniting with her Grey's Anatomy co stars: It was intense and emotional

Returning to Grey's Anatomy felt like coming home for Kate Walsh. The actress, 54, originally appeared on the long-running medical drama as Derek Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey) estranged wife, Dr. Addison Montogomery, in the season 1 finale. She remained on as the neonatal surgeon for many seasons until taking over as the executive producer of the spinoff series Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013.

However, Addison, on the other hand, made a comeback to Grey-Sloan Memorial last week and is scheduled to appear on Thursday's episode. During a panel discussion on Monday, Walsh said as per PEOPLE that reconnecting with her former co-stars on set was "intense" and "quite emotional." "All the feels," she said. "It was really beautiful. We reunited at the COVID test tent, and hugged each other with our masks on, and then went to go act with our masks on."

Walsh said seeing Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. — the three original Grey's Anatomy actors who have stayed on the show for all 18 seasons — as "meaningful and powerful." However, Walsh hinted that viewers would see a lot more of Addison and Scorsone's Amelia Shepherd - the late Derek Shepherd's younger sister in Thursday's episode.

"The second episode is a little more contained, and you really see Addison and Amelia's dynamic play out and their reconnecting," she said. "That was a total delight for me and I think fans will enjoy that as well because it's a completely different kind of episode than the first one, but intensely intimate and satisfying."

ALSO READ:Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will have THIS major character making a comeback