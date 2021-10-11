Kate & William, Hugh Jackman, Ariana Grande & more spread mental health awareness

On October 10, the world celebrated World Mental Health Day, and a few of our favourite celebrities took to Instagram to mark the day and spread awareness about mental health and why it is important. While some shared personal experiences, some shared resources that could help others. Scroll down to see the A-listers who advocated for mental health yesterday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to Instagram and simply wrote, "Taking care of our mental health and wellbeing has never been more important. This #WorldMentalHealthDay we are highlighting some of the fantastic organisations providing support for those who might need it - because there is help out there.”

Popstar and newly-married Ariana Grande wrote, "It's World Mental Health Day and i'm beyond thrilled to team up with BetterHelp again to give away up to $5 million in free therapy. I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) i wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing."

The supermodel Bella Hadid also shared a powerful message on Instagram and wrote: "Dealing with mental illness for most of my life, bringing awareness to the education of mental health through my platform is something that I will continue to do until our mental is just as respected as our physical. I want everyone who struggles daily to know that you are not alone."

While Australian star Hugh Jackman wrote: "Getting ready for the 24 hour row to support mental fitness. It takes place October 30 &31. This one is happening in Australia but you can participate and support from anywhere in the world, just as I'm doing."

Also Read: World Mental Health Day 2021: 5 Tips to achieve optimum mental health shared by the experts