Kate Winslet And James Cameron Speak About Their Feud That Was Rumored To Begin After Titanic

Kate Winslet and James Cameron have known each other since their Titanic days. After the shooting of the Oscar-winning film, media reports claimed that the actress had allegedly gotten into a feud with the director. However, after 26 years of filming, Cameron cleared the air over the rumors.

The award-winning director shared that Winslet and himself never really had any bitterness amongst them. The filmmaker shared that the actress was going through postpartum depression from letting go of her character and that the duo had a chat over Rose.

What did James Cameron say about his alleged feud with Kate Winslet?

In his conversation with Variety, the Academy Award winner shared that there was no rift between him and Winslet. Cameron claimed, “There was never a rift between us. She had a little postpartum depression when she let go of [her Titanic character] Rose. She and I have talked about the fact that she goes really, really deep, and her characters leave a lasting, sometimes dramatic impression on her.”

The director worked with the Lee actress in Titanic, after which reports of feuds began making the rounds. While talking to the Los Angeles Times at the time, the actress said that she would have to get a lot of money to work with Cameron again. The statement sparked speculation about things not being well among the director and actress.

Moreover, Winslet went on to reveal that Cameron was quite short and that she was afraid of him. However, the actress now has a different narrative of the director. In her interview with Variety, The Regime actress shared, “There’s a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative Titanic stuff at the time overshadowed the actual relationship I have with him.”

Kate Winslet talks about working with James Cameron on Avatar

The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actress stated in her 1997 interview that she would not work with Cameron or a film with water as a major component. However, Winslet proved both points wrong when she signed up to play the character in the 2022 movie Avatar.

Not only did the actress act in the film, but she also broke Tom Cruise’s record of holding a breath in the water. While Cruise reached his limit at six minutes during the Mission Impossible shoot, Kate held her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds.

In a 2022 interview with USA Today, The Reader actress shared, “Poor Tom. I mean, I don’t know Tom at all—I’ve never met him in my life—but I’m sure he’s getting very fed up of hearing this story of how I broke his record. I loved it, though. I was amazed how good I was at it and how I just kept getting better.”

On the work front, Kate Winslet will portray the character of a war photojournalist in the movie Lee.

