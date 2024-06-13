Kate Winslet And Todd Haynes To Reunite For HBO Limited Series Trust? Here's What We Know

Todd Haynes is writing and directing the limited series, Trust, starring Kate Winslet. HBO's developing project also has Jon Raymond as co-writer and executive producer.

An Intriguing plot

Based on Hernan Diaz’s novel that won the Pulitzer Prize in 2023, Trust has an official logline that points to a very captivating storyline: “In a story told from multiple, competing perspectives, a 1920s Wall Street tycoon amasses a sudden fortune but loses a beloved wife. Decades later, his attempts to control the narrative of his life are undone by a biographer who uncovers the ultimate secrets of the legendary marriage.”

Star-studded production team

The production team is made up of heavyweights. Executive producers include Haynes and Raymond with Diaz and Winslet. Killer Films' Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are joining too.

Haynes who directed films such as Safe (1995) and Velvet Goldmine (1998), plus the much loved Carol (2015), recently directed another movie called May December (2023). In 2011, Haynes collaborated with Raymond and Winslet on HBO’s Mildred Pierce.

Kate Winslet’s third project for HBO

Trust is the Titanic Star's third project where she was an executive producer for HBO. Earlier this year she worked on The Regime as well as Mare of Easttown in 2021. On Variety's cover story about The Regime, Winslet talked about her love for being a producer. She explained, "Sometimes when you’re an actor, you quietly sit there and think, ‘Am I the only one who thinks this doesn’t make sense?’ So it’s lovely to be a producer. I’m able to hold up that hand for everybody. To be No. 1 on a call sheet, you have to earn that place.”

With an excellent cast behind them coupled with an interesting storyline, Trust promises to make it on HBO’s list of favorites.

