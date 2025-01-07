Kate Winslet Cringed When Called ‘Legend' at Golden Globes 2025; Deets HERE
At the 2025 Golden Globes, Kate Winslet, the Oscar-winning actress' reaction to being called a 'legend' by host Nikki Glaser, became a viral moment. Read on to know more.
Kate Winslet's reaction to being called a 'legend' at the 2025 Golden Globes went viral after the moment was captured on camera.
During the awards ceremony, host Nikki Glaser mentioned Winslet's name alongside Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell as 'legends,' but the Titanic star did not seem thrilled by the title. Winslet's shocked and cringing expression quickly caught viewers' attention, sparking a flood of comments on social media.
When Glaser called Winslet a 'legend,' the Oscar-winning actress gave an exaggerated look of discomfort. As cameras zoomed in, she made a "why me?" face, which became a highlight of the night.
Social media quickly reacted to the awkward moment, with fans posting comments like, "Kate Winslet hiding from the camera is funnier than anything else we’ll see tonight," and "Kate Winslet’s face LOOOOOL." Many viewers found her cringe-worthy reaction to the compliment hilarious, joking that it would turn into a new meme.
Kate Winslet was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards in 2025. She was recognized for her roles in both a drama film and a limited series.
Her nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Movie was for her role in Lee, while she was also up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for The Regime. However, she lost the latter award to Jodie Foster, who won for True Detective: Night Country.
ALSO READ: Pamela Anderson Shares Story of Mid-Flight Attack Over Mistaken Identity: 'He Thought I Was a Dixie Chick'