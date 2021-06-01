Kate Winslet didn't allow Mare of Easttown director to cut 'bulgy bit of belly' from her sex scene

In the show, Kate Winslet defined her look as 'unglamorous' and revealed that she was quite particular about the show's posters not being edited or retouched.

Kate Winslet is taking the digital space by storm with her latest limited series Mare of Easttown. The popularity of the show even led to HBO Max crashing ahead of the finale episode. In the crime drama, the Titanic actress essays the role of a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. Kate's acting and rugged look has already impressed millions and in a recent interview with The New York Times, she opened up about working on the series.

In the show, the actress defines her look as 'unglamorous' and revealed that she was quite particular about the show's posters not being edited or retouched. "They were like 'Kate, really, you can’t,’ and I’m like ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.'" According to Kate, the actress feels that people seem to have connected with her character because there are no unnatural filters.

She added that she knows people are saying, "Oh my God, how can she let herself look so unglamorous?" Recalling one particular incident, Kate Winslet revealed that director Craig Zobel assured her he would cut “a bulgy bit of belly” in her sex scene with co-star Guy Pearce,. However, she told him, "Don’t you dare!"

"Listen, I hope that in playing Mare (Sheehan) as a middle-aged woman — I will be 46 in October — I guess that's why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters. She's a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we're starved of that a bit."

Elaborating on doing nude scenes in the future, Kate said she doesn't plan on doing anymore. "I think my days are getting a little bit numbered of doing nudity. I'm just not that comfortable doing it anymore. It's not even really an age thing, actually. There comes a point where people are going to go, 'Oh, here she goes again,'" the actress said.

