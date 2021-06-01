Kate Winslet dotes over husband Edward Abel Smith, calls him a 'superhot, superhuman, stay at home dad'

Speaking to The New York Times, the Mare of Easttown actress Kate Winslet called her husband "the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad."

Kate Winslet is getting candid about her husband Edward Abel Smith in a latest interview. The actress who loves to keep her private life closely guarded, recently was all praise for her husband. Speaking to New York Times, the Mare of Easttown actress called him "the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad."

Edward Abel Smith, who was formerly known as Ned Rocknroll, got married to Kate back in 2012 and the couple share a 7-year-old son named Bear Blaze. Kate said, "He looks after us, especially me. I said to him earlier, like, 'Neddy, could you do something for me?' He just went, 'Anything'. He is an absolutely extraordinary life partner."

The actress continued to swoon over Smith as she said, "I'm so, so, so lucky. For a man who is severely dyslexic, as he is, he's great at testing me on lines. It's so hard for him to read out loud, but he still does it."

Kate revealed that Edward "didn't particularly plan on meeting and marrying a woman who is in the public eye and therefore having been so judged" but he handles it well. She praised him and revealed that he focuses on 'calming energy'. "He's vegan, does yoga, breath work and cold water swims," Kate revealed to the New York Times.

The actress is also a mum to daughter Mia, 20, and son Joe, 17, from previous marriages. Kate recently starred in the hit limited series Mare of Easttown which took the audiences by storm. Ahead of the finale epsiode, HBO Max even crashed as several netizens tried to access it.

