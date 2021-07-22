Kate Winslet FEELS 'validated' by SNL’s Murder Durdur parody; REVEALS to be ‘crying with laughter’ watching it

Kate Winslet has finally opened up about Murder Durdur, the Saturday Night Live parody sketch of her show Mare of Easttown and its characters' specific accents from Delaware County, Penn. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Winslet has revealed that she has never felt so “validated as an actor” in her entire life, as she does now for Murder Durdur.

According to the actress, the sketch has been a continuous source of joy for her family and friends amid tough times. "Every now and then in our household we'll be like, 'Oh, should we just quickly watch it?' And we'll crowd around the iPhone crying with laughter,” she added. Revealing tidbits from the sets of Mare of Easttown, Winslet revealed that the creative team was dissatisfied with not being able to understand the audience's reactions amid COVID-19. “Oh my God, it's so strange with COVID not being able to watch the show with people. Not even with real family members, and to see anyone's reaction”, the Titanic actress shared. However, the sketch has given them a sense of how much the show is being appreciated.

Another show, on the Channel 4 program Gogglebox, where audiences watch U.K. residents react to the TV shows that are in the zeitgeist, one particular episode showed how people enjoyed Mare of Easttown’s 5th episode and all the events that followed through. "This is almost as hilarious as Murder Durdur and I encourage everybody to Google 'Gogglebox Mare of Easttown' and there's about a seven-minute segment that covers episode 5 that is so screamingly funny," Winslet said.

Speaking of her family again, she said that her entire family looks forward to watching both the viral videos. "So that's another one we watch, we watch 'Murder Durdur' as a family, and then we're like, 'Oh quick, let's just watch Gogglebox as well,’” added Winslet.

