Kate Winslet Fought Sexism to Secure Financing for New Movie Lee; 'I Came Up Against Men Who Would Say...'

Kate Winslet is all set to don the suit of a war photographer in her upcoming film, Lee. Apart from being a biopic, the movie also strongly showcases the womanhood that Lee Miller stood for.

Ahead of the release of her film, Winslet revealed that she has overcome sexism and self-doubt, especially after portraying a strong character on screen. In conversation with People Magazine, the actress recalled going up against the men, who would tell her “ridiculous things.”

While talking to the media portal, the Titanic star went on to reveal, “I came up against men who would say to me, ‘Why should I like this woman?’ I mean, just ridiculous things.” Winslet for the war film has taken up the role of producer as well, apart from playing the lead.

Speaking in detail about the movie, the actress stated that it nearly took the team 10 years to put Lee together, and while in the process, she also thought to herself about how the project would come together. Cut to the current times, Winslet has been going on to promote the movie, which also stars Andy Samberg.

Meanwhile, discussing the film further, the actress mentioned that she connected with the struggles of the real-life war photographer, who was also the ex-cover girl on Vogue.

Recalling one of the dangerous incidents on the sets, Winslet revealed that she almost got her foot on the gas.

Lee had scraped off her modeling career to achieve something bigger and “became so much in her 30s, her 40s and beyond... that energy she had and the ability she had to live life full-throttle on her terms, to never accept no for an answer and to keep her foot on the gas—I was absolutely guided by that.”

The Divergent star also mentioned her commitment to her work. The actress claimed that she is not the kind of person who would leave work for home to spend time with her family.

The mother of three revealed, “I’ve yet to master the art of, ‘Okay, leave your work behind, and go home and take a bath and whatever.’ I never do any of that.”

As for the movie Lee, the official synopsis of the film read, “The story of photographer Elizabeth `Lee' Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on September 27.

