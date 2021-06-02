Kate Winslet has a HILARIOUS reaction when asked to confirm Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck romance rumours

Kate Winslet was recently asked about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s rumoured romance and her reaction to the question was hilarious! Scroll down to see what she said.

During a recent interview with New York Times, actress Kate Winslet was asked to weigh in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s rumoured romance, which has not been confirmed by the duo. The Titanic actress, who has no connection to either Ben or Jennifer, was quick to point out the irony of the question!

In her interview with NYT, the actress was asked a series of rapid-fire questions which she was supposed to either confirm or deny. Out of all others, one question was, “You can’t stop reading about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.” Kate‘s response? “What? No!” Then Kate claimed, “I’ve never read about Jennifer in my life.” She added, “What are these questions?”

Last we heard about Bennifer, through sources, was that the duo has started talking about a future together and arent taking this as a casual fling. A source told People magazine that Jennifer recently visited LA for business reasons, but also to see Ben. “They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami,” the source said. “They are very happy together.” The source added that the couple is “slowly starting to talk about the future. This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.”

