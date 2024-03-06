Kate Winslet Highlights Importance of Intimacy Coordinators: 'Needed Someone in My Corner' for Sex Scenes

Kate Winslet, celebrated for her remarkable performances across genres, has solidified her status as one of Hollywood's most talented actresses. From her iconic role in Titanic to her captivating portrayal in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Winslet has earned numerous awards and widespread acclaim. Recently, she opened up about the necessity of intimacy coordinators on set, revealing how such support would have benefited her in navigating sensitive scenes throughout her illustrious career.

Kate Winslet shares the importance of intimacy coordinator

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet advocated for the presence of intimacy coordinators on set. She emphasized how such professionals would have greatly benefited her throughout her career, especially during scenes involving sexual situations, ranging from graphic scenes with full frontal nudity to more subtle moments of intimacy like kissing.

She said, “I would have benefited from an intimacy coordinator every single time I had to do a love scene or be partially naked, or even a kissing scene. It would have been nice to have had someone in my corner because I always had to stand up for myself.” Winslet reflected on her early days in Hollywood, acknowledging that she wasn't always the empowered actor she is today. She admitted to harboring wishes of having had the courage to speak up as a young performer during intimate scenes, adding, “I don’t like that camera angle. I don’t want to stand here full-frontal, nude. I don’t want this many people in the room. I want my dressing gown to be closer.”

Advertisement

She continued, “Just little things like that. When you’re young, you’re so afraid of pissing people off or coming across as rude or pathetic because you might need those things. So learning to have a voice for oneself in those environments was very, very hard.”

ALSO READ: ‘Let’s Eat Some More Things!': Kate Winslet Shares Thoughts On Ozempic, Says It 'Sounds Terrible'

Kate Winslet shares thoughts on Ozempic

During a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times Magazine, published on Sunday, Kate Winslet delved into various topics. Among them was her discovery of a type 2 diabetes drug that has surged in popularity for its unintended effect of promoting weight loss. She said, “I actually don’t know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that.”

As Kate Winslet indulged in a pastry, her interest was piqued by the medicine being discussed. Upon learning its nature, she expressed disdain, exclaiming, "Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let's eat some more things!" Amidst the conversation, she also reflected on her past, recalling her breakout role in Titanic alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Winslet revealed, “I never told anyone about it,” admitting to silently grappling with an eating disorder during that period of her life.

She continued, “Because guess what—people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away.”

Winslet was promoting her new HBO series The Regime and urged viewers to catch the pilot now streaming on Max with new episodes airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet Reveals 'Life Was Quite Unpleasant' After Titanic Released, Says 'Being Famous Was Horrible'