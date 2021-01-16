Kate Winslet opens up about being bullied after Titanic release; Says ‘British press were quite unkind to me’

Kate Winslet recently got candid about being bullied after the release of 1997 movie Titanic release, stating that the British media was quite unkind to her.

Hollywood veteran Kate Winslet recently looked back at her beloved movie Titanic, and revealed that it wasn’t such a great time for her on the personal front even though the world loved the movie. The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress spoke to Marc Maron on his podcast and shared that after the movie was released, she was subjected to a lot of bullying because of it.

Kate explained that the sudden fame and recognition was not easy for her to adapt to, detailing that the British media was unkind to her. She told Marc Maron that she “was subject to quite a lot of also personal physical scrutiny, and criticized quite a lot — the British press were actually quite unkind to me.” Kate even said that “I felt quite bullied, if I’m honest.” Kate then recalled thinking at the time that even though it is horrible, she hoped that it would pass and it did pass eventually with time, but it made her realise what being famous meant. The actress then stated that she didn’t want fame if it came at that cost.

Kate added that in 1997, when Titanic actually released, she was “still learning how to act” and “I still felt like I wasn’t really ready to do lots of big Hollywood jobs.” “It was a huge responsibility. I didn’t want to make mistakes, I didn’t want to blow it — I wanted to be in it for the long game,” she shared.

What did you think of the iconic movie? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Titanic Climax 2.0: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose die together? How would you end the film?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×