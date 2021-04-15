Kate Winslet opens up on not auditioning since her Titanic days: I miss the adrenaline of wanting something.

For Kate Winslet, Titanic changed things around as the actress didn't have to audition anymore. However, the actress revealed that she misses the process.

Kate Winslet charmed our hearts and minds when she played Rose Dawson opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic. The 1997 James Cameron film has gone to capture movie buffs across the world and is celebrated even today. The film catapulted Leonardo and Kate Winslet and their impressive onscreen performance landed them meatier roles. For Kate Winslet, it changed things around as the actress didn't have to audition anymore. However, Winslet remarks that she misses the process.

Speaking to Backstage in an in-depth interview, Kate said, "I miss that—the adrenaline of wanting something that much when you go into a room for something. That’s a really important part of a young actor’s life, because you learn your adrenaline levels, you learn how to calm your whole nervous system down."

She added, "And the process helps enormously in terms of becoming unselfconscious—being able to walk onto a film set and not have that devil on your shoulder going, ‘They think you’re shit. You shouldn’t be here.’ It takes a lot to get through those feelings and move beyond them, and the audition process is helpful in that."

The actress also revealed that it is her father's wise words -- You’re only as good as your last gig, babe, that have rooted her.

Despite being one of Hollywood's most celebrated and promising actresses over the last two decades, Kate added that she never takes it for granted.

Elaborating on her work ethic, Kate added, "I’ve still got to do the same amount of work. I never take it for granted. I’d never just ‘show up'. God, the idea of that makes me feel slightly nauseous—I would never just wing it. It’s a terrible thought to even contemplate. Because you can never rest on your laurels. Never expect that the world owes you anything. You have to go out there and get it and make the most of the opportunities that come your way, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do.”

Kate Winslet is now gearing up for the release of her limited series Mare of Easttown which will be premiering this month.

