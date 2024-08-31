Kate Winslet Recalls Moment She Knew Husband Edward Abel Smith Was The One: 'I Was Supposed To Follow...'

Kate Winslet, who is famous for keeping her private life out of the public eye, recently shared a rare insight about her husband, Edward Abel Smith, to whom she has been married since 2011.

12 years ago, the pair had only known each other for a few days when Kate and her children—Mia, whom she shares with her first husband, Jim Threapleton, and Joe, whom she shares with her second husband, Sam Mendes—were staying on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands when a storm struck. The house they were staying in caught fire when it was hit by lightning, and per the Titanic actress, it was Ned Rocknroll who helped them escape. That’s when Winslet realized she had met her future husband.

For those who may not know, Edward Abel Smith, the nephew of billionaire and mature space traveler Richard Branson, was previously called Ned Rocknroll.

Kate told The Telegraph in an interview published on August 30: “It was clear to me that this was the person I was supposed to follow through life. And I still feel exactly that way now.”

Of her husband, Winslet added, “(Ned) looks after everybody. He’s wonderful. We literally do life together; we really do. He’s always jumped from project to project, and when I met him, he was setting up a music festival.”

Kate spoke to The Telegraph in support of her latest film, Lee, in which she portrays the remarkable model turned WWII photographer Lee Miller. The highly anticipated biopic promises to showcase the English actress’s uncommon talent and versatility.

Winslet, who also serves as a producer on the film alongside Kate Solomon, opened up about the movie to Vogue, the publication that real Miller photographed for during the war, where it was revealed that the actress hit a few rough patches while working on the project. She, for instance, pushed through severe injuries to stay on schedule, even while dealing with “three massive hematomas” on her spine.

At one point, to ensure the production saw the light of day, Winslet covered two weeks of wages for the film’s crew when the production needed additional funds.

Josh O’Connor, Andrea Riseborough, and Alexander Skarsgård round up the film’s cast alongside Winslet.

Lee is directed by Ellen Kuras and co-written by journalist Marion Hume.

