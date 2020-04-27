Kate Winslet recalls the time she was recognised as Rose from Titanic in Himalayas; Says 'I burst into tears'

Kate Winslet recalled the time a partially blind man recognised her as her iconic character Rose from Titanic during a trip to India. Read on to know more.

Even though over the years, Kate Winslet has added some extraordinary acting credits to her resume, her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer iconic film Titanic will always remain one of her most memorable performance. The film came out in November 1997, and was an overnight success, to say the least. After all these years, it still continues to be one of the most celebrated Hollywood films across the world for all the right reasons. Even the people who do not know her actual name, know the actress as her character Rose from the film, such is the popularity the Romance Drama film has across the world.

During a recent interview, Kate recalled the time a partially blind man recognised her as Rose during a trip to India and revealed that the incident made her “burst into tears”. Detailing the emotional incident, the actress revealed she walking in the foothills of the Himalayas when a man recognised her. “Just me with my backpack on my back and a man came towards me with a walking stick - he must have been 85 and was blind in one eye,” she said during an interaction with Candis magazine.

“He looked at me and said, ‘You - ‘Titanic’.I said yes and he just put his hand on his heart and said, ‘Thank you’. I burst into tears. It really helped me understand how much that film had given to so many people,” she added. She further mentioned that even though the film brought her all the fame and success in the world, the popularity made her uncomfortable. Stating that she was not prepared for the limelight, the actress said, “All of a sudden, people were looking at me, talking about me - I would read or hear things about me which were just untrue. I’m only human and that hurt,” she mentioned.”

