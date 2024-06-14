Kate Winslet Remembers Titanic's Kissing Scene with Lionardo DiCaprio to be a 'Nightmare'

Wait, what? Leonardo DiCaprio was not a good kisser? That too the remark came from none other than Kate Winslet? Well, that’s true. In a recent revisiting iconic films segment on Vanity Fair, Winslet rewatched her kissing scene with DiCaprio from the 1997 blockbuster and all we can sum up is it was “such a mess.”

The kissing scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic was a ‘nightmare’

More than two decades after its release, James Cameron's Titanic continues to hold a special place in our hearts. Part of that magic lies in the undeniable chemistry between Kate Winslet (Rose DeWitt Bukater) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson). Recently, Winslet revisited some of the film's most iconic moments with Vanity Fai.

Discussing the famous kiss scene between Rose and Jack, Winslet revealed it was far from perfect. “It was not all it’s cracked up to be,” she admitted.

The actress elaborated, explaining that multiple takes were needed for the kiss, leading to a chaotic makeup situation. “We kept doing this kiss, and I’ve got a lot of pale makeup on and I would have to do our makeup checks — on both of us, between takes." And, she would end up looking as though she’d been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because DiCaprio's makeup would come off on her.

Advertisement

Due to the residue from her lighter makeup, DiCaprio's face appeared patchy. Winslet described it humorously: “Oh God, it was such a mess.”

Reflecting on the scene, Winslet termed the shoot a “nightmare” due to lighting challenges and the inaccessibility of the makeup team at their filming location.

“Leo couldn’t stop laughing, and we had to reshoot this about four times because [director James Cameron] wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were,” she remembered of the chaotic experience.

The section of the ship used for the scene was separate from the main set, accessible only by climbing a ladder, making it difficult for the hair and makeup team to reach them. Winslet noted that despite DiCaprio's natural look, extensive fake tan makeup and sunbeds were involved.

Despite the challenges, Titanic was a huge success, winning 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, and remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Advertisement

And, Winslet feels very proud of it, because she feels that it is that film that just keeps giving. "Whole other generations of people are discovering the film or seeing it for the first time and there’s something extraordinary about that,” the actress commented.

Kate Winslet talked about her connection with Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet is reminiscing about her iconic role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic. In a clip for Entertainment Tonight, the actress shared her experiences working alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

She explained that once she started working with DiCaprio, they both found their own rhythm. And "it’s amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again,” she said.

She revealed that she and DiCaprio “clicked immediately, right away.” Talking about DiCaprio at the time, she said, “He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs." Winslet also said that Leo was very free with himself, and he had magnetic energy in him. In a new featurette, Winslet recounted how she and DiCaprio bonded during the production. “We connected on so many levels,” she said.

Advertisement

She added, “He was then very, very smart, very, very curious,” noting his interest in the 1912 ship disaster that inspired the movie. “He was really fascinated with the period, the details to do with the boat, the lower classes, where those people had come from, how those people had paid for their tickets.”

The duo later reunited as a married couple in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road, a performance that earned Winslet a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama in 2009.

In the years since the pair have spoken publicly about their friendship and support for one another at award shows and events.

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet And James Cameron Speak About Their Feud That Was Rumored To Begin After Titanic