Kate Winslet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's Makeup 'Would Come Off' On Her During Kissing Scenes; Deets Here

While the 1997 blockbuster Titanic remains fresh in viewers' minds, partly due to its utterly romantic story and the chemistry between lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, behind-the-scenes looked much different — perhaps messier. In a recent video for Vanity Fair, Winslet revisited several of her most iconic roles, offering insights into what was happening on set.

Kate Winslet talks about makeup crisis while shooting for Titanic

As she was talking about Titanic, which was helmed by the masterful James Cameron, Winslet recalled how the kisses that her character Rose exchanged with Di Caprio’s Jack were often messy, ruining all their makeup. Winslet did acknowledge that Di Caprio, her good pal, was “quite the romancer” as she rewatched the iconic I’m Flying scene from the film. "No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio," said the Regime star.

But it was not all sunshine on the sets. “It was not all it’s cracked up to be,” quipped Winslet, explaining that when they were doing the kiss, she had a lot of pale makeup on, while Leo had a lot of fake tan makeup in action. So it was only expected that they rubbed makeup off each other's faces during shooting, and Winslet “would end up looking as though I had been sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take because his makeup would come off on me." The pale bits got onto his face conversely.

Advertisement

The flying scene: Not an easy feat

The flying scene posed numerous challenges, as divulged by the Mare of Easttown actress. Not only did the lighting need to be perfect for the shots, leaving little time to complete the shoot, but the makeup and hair team also couldn't access the location. "This was a section of the ship — not part of the main set we had. We had to climb a ladder to reach it, I remember. Hair and makeup couldn't reach us," explained Winslet. Consequently, the actress had to find a way to carry makeup products in her dress to manage the situation.

Even with these challenges, Winslet still looks at the film fondly. Titanic bagged several Academy Awards and became one of the biggest hits of all time. "It is that film that just keeps giving," she expressed.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Star Luke Newton Reveals He Doesn't Feel Like 'A Heartthrob' After Playing Colin Bridgerton In Netflix Series