Kate Winslet reveals she 'couldn't stop crying' after reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio: We're bonded for life

Kate Winslet was overcome with emotion as she reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio after being apart for over three years due to the pandemic. The lifelong friends first appeared on film together in the 1997 movie Titanic, and then again in 2008's Revolutionary Road. However, when Winslet, 46, saw DiCaprio, 47, in Los Angeles recently, she "couldn't stop crying," she told The Guardian as per PEOPLE.

"I've known him for half my life! It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch up," she said. "We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID." Winslet further said as per PEOPLE, "He's my friend, my really close friend. We're bonded for life."

Interestingly, The Mare of Easttown star also recalls working on Titanic with DiCaprio more than two decades ago. "I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22," she said, adding of filming the movie, "It wasn't pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together. Though he had way more days off than I ever bl**y did." However, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have one of Hollywood's most legendary and lasting friendships. Winslet has said several times that DiCaprio is like a brother to her. They had a trip to St. Tropez together in 2017. DiCaprio escorted Winslet down the aisle during her wedding in 2012.

But if you still admire Winslet and DiCaprio, there's never a terrible time to see Titanic again. That film holds up. Just, yeah, maybe pass on Revolutionary Road. It's nice, but it's heartbreaking and far from romantic.

