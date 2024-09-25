Kate Winslet Reveals She’ll Never Forget THIS Advice From Sense & Sensibility Costar Emma Thompson; Find Out

Sometimes, all we need in life is some good companionship and wise guidance, just like Kate Winslet recently reflected on the valuable advice she received from actress Emma Thompson while filming Sense & Sensibility.

At a recent event in New York, Winslet now recalled how Thompson provided support and direction during her early career. She shared that Thompson once told her, “It’s equally as important not to work as it is to work,” advice she has always remembered.

Thompson, now 65, who wrote the screenplay and costarred in the 1995 adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. The two played sisters and established a robust bond.

Later, in 1998, when the cult film Titanic was released and the success of the film skyrocketed, Thompson expressed concern about the film's overwhelming nature of success. However, Winslet remained pretty grounded.

“I think she was worried... not that I would go off the rails, but just that it could be very overwhelming,” Winslet said. Furthermore, the actress also said that Thompson’s key advice, which Winslet has never forgotten, was that “it’s equally as important not to work as it is to work.” (in context to her film Titanic).

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet as Rose DeWitt Bukater. It not only left a lasting impact on popular culture, becoming a treasured classic over the years but also gave immense stardom to both the stars.

During a recent screening of her new film Lee, Winslet was surprised by a video message from Thompson and her husband, Greg Wise. Thompson recalled a moment when Winslet urged her to pursue a connection, showcasing their enduring friendship. Wise humorously noted the passage of time, saying, “Thirty years ago, yeah, more than half of my life.”

Thompson also shared that Wise is currently working with Winslet’s daughter, Mia Threapleton, on an upcoming project before concluding the video with, “We love you.”

Meanwhile, Lee is in theaters on Friday, September 27.

