Kate Winslet Reveals That She Left 'Flirtatious' Voicemail To Regime Producer To Test Out Her Accent

Kate Winslet is the actress who has ruled the screens since the beginning of her career. She has never disappointed her fans with the performances she has presented on-screen.

At a recent event, the Titanic actress revealed how she came up with her unique accent and voice in HBO’s The Regime series. The series was released in March 2024. Read ahead to know what Winslet did to elevate the authenticity of her character in the series.

Kate Winslet shares ‘flirtatious’ voicemails to a producer

On June 5, at the FYC Panel event held in Los Angeles, Winslet shared about her process of building her character. The actress said that it did not make sense for her to speak the way she normally speaks. She wanted to find something that did not feel too close to her.

Winslet shared that initially, she experimented with the accent in her home’s kitchen; her family members reacted by stating that it made their “ears bleed.”

The Eternal Sunshine Of A Spotless Mind actress reflected that she left voicemails as Chancellor Vernham (Winslet’s character in The Regime) to Jessica Hobbs, who serves as the director and executive producer for the series. Hobbs shared a positive response to the voice tested out by the actress.

She eventually tried out her voice before the show’s executive producer and director, Stephen Frears. She sat Frears down and said to him, “'Do you see if I just maybe did that? And then a little bit and talk to you slightly flirtatiously, I could probably get you to do anything.” Winslet shared that he looked at the actress and said, “You've got to do that for six months."

More on The Regime

The Regime miniseries stars Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, and Martha Plimpton.

Winslet plays Elena Verham, who is a corrupt chancellor of a made-up European country. Her decisions lead to a civil war. Winslett flawlessly grabs the viewer's attention with her portrayal of her character.

The series is directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs. Its first episode aired on March 3, 2024. HBO serves as a network for this political satire-based series.

The Kate Winslet starrer series has garnered a 6.1/10 IMDb rating. The show consists of six episodes, all of which can be watched on Max.

