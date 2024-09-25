Kate Winslet Reveals The Holiday Costar Jack Black Gave Her THIS Nickname On Set: 'Most People Say...'

Kate Winslet fondly remembers her time on the set of The Holiday, especially the sweet nickname "K Dub" that her co-star Jack Black affectionately gave her during filming, as reported by People magazine.

According to the outlet, during the advanced screening of Winslet’s latest film, Lee, on September 23, Monday, in New York City, the actress received a video message from Black in which he jokingly asked about Holiday 2 seeing the light of day. He then expressed that he missed and loved her.

While conversing with Josh Horowitz during a screening, the actress revealed that her co-star gave her the nickname "K Dub." The Reader star continued, “Now on set, most people call me K Dub. Or, if they need to ask for me and I'm with Lee, they say Kate, because there were two of us,” per the publication.

Another star from the movie, Jude Law, shared with E! News that he loves the idea of a possible follow-up to the film. He stated that fans of the movie would need to ask director Nancy Meyers if a sequel is going to happen.

When Winslet appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, she revealed that more people recognize her for her role in The Holiday than in Titanic, especially during the Christmas season.

She mentioned that many mothers and daughters have approached her in the grocery store to say how much they loved her in the 2006 movie and that watching it has become their Christmas tradition. She added, “They have special things they eat every year, they sit down together—it’s a tradition, and I just love that.” She expressed how surprised she was to see mother-daughter bonding over such a movie, calling it “nice” and “lovely.”

Many fans have been wondering if a sequel to the film would ever be released. It may be disappointing to hear that Winslet previously told People magazine she hasn't been involved in any conversations about a sequel. So, for now, the chances of a second installment remain slim.

For those unfamiliar, The Holiday starred not only Winslet, but also Jack Black, Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Eli Wallach, Rufus Sewell, Kathryn Hahn, Shannyn Sossamon, Edward Burns, John Krasinski, Miffy Englefield, Emma Pritchard, Sarah Parish, Jay Simpson, and many more.

