Kate Winslet Reveals Water In THIS Iconic Titanic Scene Was Only Waist-High, Says Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio Was 'Kneeling'

Kate Winslet recently recalled her experience filming the iconic door scene in James Cameron's 1997 magnum opus romantic disaster film Titanic. Winslet played the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater alongside her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, who played her love interest, Jack Dawson. Their on-screen chemistry in the movie was so strong that it sparked rumors of the two dating in real life when it was released. Read on further to know more details!

Kate Winslet recently shared some behind-the-scenes insights about filming an iconic Titanic door scene. According to People magazine, during a Q&A at a screening of her upcoming movie Lee in New York City, Winslet spoke with Josh Horowitz and shared her memories of this infamous sequence.

Winslet mentioned that the water in the scene wasn’t as deep as it looked on screen, referring to the part when her character, Rose Dewitt Bukater, found a floating piece of the door that she used as a makeshift life raft after the ship sank.

The outlet noted that the Lee actress mentioned that her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio has likely developed "PTSD" from being asked about the viral door moment repeatedly, admitting that filming the scene was quite "awkward," as the water was "waist-high" at that time.

The Black Beauty actress recalled that she frequently asked if she could take a break to use the restroom, and then she would have to get off the door, walk about 20 feet to the edge of the tank, and have to fling her leg over to climb back up before getting back on the door again. She described the experience as "terrible."

Winslet further mentioned that the water level during the filming was waist-high and that DiCaprio was "kneeling down," and joked, "I shouldn't be saying anyways, Jimmy [James] Cameron's gonna be ringing me."

During her candid conversation, the Wonder Wheel actress also reminisced about sneaking into a movie theater in New York City to watch Titanic for the first time with two friends.

She shared that when the film premiered in London, she was suffering from "terrible food poisoning" and was hospitalized at the time, noting that when it came out in the U.S., she was attending the "funeral of a boyfriend."

Kate Winslet added, "I mean, it's a horrible thing to even think about now, emphasizing that she wasn’t going to miss the film's release. Winslet continued, "I sort of missed everything around the release of Titanic, which I don't know, is that the universe's way of protecting me or just reminding me to do the things that matter?"

She described the experience of being in a packed theater watching the film under those circumstances as "quite strange."

