Kate Winslet reveals why she took a break from acting in 2021: I needed a 'reset'

Kate Winslet has opened up about her decision to return to the stage after a year away. Since her breakthrough appearance as Rose in Titanic in 1997, Winslet has been a well-known actress in the film business.

However, there's a debate over whether Winslet would return for Mare of Easttown, if the series is renewed for a second season, which is yet to be announced. Winslet received critical acclaim for her portrayal as murder investigator Mare Sheehan, which earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. In an interview with Variety in celebration of International Women's Day, Winslet explained why she took a year off from acting. She also expresses her want to return to work, hinting that she has a slew of impending projects.

Kate said as per PEOPLE, “I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from Mare of Easttown. It was good to have a bit of a reset. But I love my job, and I’m really ready to throw myself back into it. For an actor, there’s nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors. I am craving that again. But I’ve got heaps going on this year so I’m excited to get going.”

Winslet went on to share her enthusiasm for her new picture Lee, which is now in pre-production. After taking a year off, it seems that Winslet is eager to get back into the game. Although more casting announcements for the prolific actress are sure to follow, there's already enough for Winslet's admirers to look forward to with Lee.

