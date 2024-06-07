Kate Winslet Shares Hilarious Moments During Shoots Of The Regime That Left Her Breathless

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Regime

Kate Winslet revealed that working on The Regime in a heavily improvised scene left her breathless. The celebrated actress, who stars in this limited series as the Chancellor of an unnamed Central European nation unraveling behind palace walls, had a blast shooting a funny scene in Episode 5. This particular episode, titled All Ye Faithful, seems like a fan favorite because it showcases Winslet's great comedy timing.

Usually known for playing serious roles, Winslet found herself in a scene so hilarious that it left her laughing while filming. Winslet, who portrays Chancellor Elena Vernham, along with her love interest, Herbert Zubak, consults a dream therapist played by Julia Davis to interpret Zubak's dream. What followed was an absolute banter of laughter due to the improvised nature of the scene. Read ahead to learn more

Improvised fun in Episode 5

Chancellor Elena Vernham and her love interest, Herbert Zubak, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, visit a dream therapist portrayed by Julia Davis. The therapist's humorous and peculiar interpretation of Herbert's nightmare made the scene very entertaining.

“Actual pee. Actual pee down the inside of my thigh. I’m sorry to share that,” the actress mused, adding, “It was so f------ hilarious. I couldn’t breathe. That was the only sequence that we really did improvise. We just went for it,” Kate Winslet said.

Meanwhile, executive producer and writer Will Tracy admitted he watched the filming of the dreamy therapy scenes with “some pains.”

“I thought she [Julia Davis] could have been in every episode,” he admitted. “That would have been a really useful device to have her in every episode to track their relationship.”

Kate Winslet opened up about creating a flirty character voice for The Regime

The Academy Award-winning actress also discussed how she developed a flirty voice for her character. She experimented with this voice by leaving playful voicemails for the show’s producers. She also revealed that her flirty voice was something she developed and tried out on The Regime’s executive producers, Jessica Hobbs and Stephen Frears, before using it during production.

Furthermore, she admitted that it was a bit awkward for her in the beginning but it added an entertaining and humorous element to her character. Moreover, during the FYC panel event, Winslet also talked about the show's finale, in which Chancellor Vernham unexpectedly regained control of her fictitious country amid a civil war by agreeing to part ways with Herbert and aligning herself with the US.

The last episode of the show was filled with suspense, humor, and tragedy, which the viewers seemed to have enjoyed thoroughly. All six episodes of The Regime are available to stream on Max.

