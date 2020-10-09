  1. Home
Katharine McPhee is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband David Foster: Report

Katharine McPhee was recently spotted out and about with a tiny baby bump, which marks her first pregnancy with husband David Foster.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster are expecting their first child together! The 36-year-old actress was photographed out with her 70-year-old husband and she had a baby bump. People magazine confirmed the news that the couple will be welcoming their first child.

 

David shares kids Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, with second wife Rebecca Dyer, and daughters Allison, 50, and Amy, 46, from other relationships.  They have not publicly confirmed the news at this time, but stay tuned!

 

In case you didn't know, David and Katharine married back in June of 2019.  Congrats to the happy couple on the big news. We’ll update when they share more information about the upcoming baby! Stay tuned for updates.

 

