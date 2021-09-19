Katherine Heigl OPENS UP on her controversial exit from Grey's Anatomy; Find out

Katherine Heigl was a fan favorite on "Grey's Anatomy," but her departure from the popular medical drama was marred by controversy. However, the 42-year-old actress now claims that, despite rumors of on-set feuds and being 'difficult' to deal with, it was her family who drove her out of the spotlight.

"I started a family, and it changed everything,' Katherine, who played Dr. Izzie Stephens on the medical drama, told The Daily Telegraph on Friday. 'It changed my desire to work full-time. I went on family leave and just got to be a [mother], and it changed my whole perspective. That was really the turning point." Katherine went on to say that she was urged to attempt to combine her job and parenting in order to remain on the show. '[Shonda] wanted to try to figure out how I could do both [parenting and Grey's], and I kind of wanted to do both. There wasn't a great way to compromise the work schedule that didn't negatively affect the crew or the cast," Katherine added.

However, throughout her career, which started with minor movie parts in the mid-1990s, Heigl has encountered controversy after controversy, many of which have been prompted by remarks she has made. While portraying Dr. Izzie Stephens on Grey's Anatomy, the actress sparked controversy when she declined to accept an Emmy Award in 2008, saying that she had not been "given the material to warrant a nomination." Then, in 2009, during an appearance on David Letterman, she blasted the show's producers for forcing the performers to endure a 17-hour day, labeling them 'cruel and mean.'

Meanwhile, Katherine has just made a return and is now starring in the Netflix series Firefly Lane, which has been renewed for a second season.