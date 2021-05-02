Katherine Schwarzenegger can't stop blushing as she cuddles up with husband Chris Pratt in her weekend post

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared an adorable weekend morning video as she cuddled up with husband Chris Pratt.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt surely know how to ring in the weekend in the most adorable manner. After Chris recently melted everyone's hearts with his adorable selfie with son Jack and daughter Lyla, he recently also featured in his wife's adorable weekend post where the duo was seen cuddling one another. Katherine took to Instagram to share a story featuring a short video of their romantic morning and it was beyond cute.

In the video, the Jurassic World star could be seen cuddling up to Katherine, while she couldn't contain her smile and was seen blushing wide. Chris too shared a picture of wifey Katherine on his story as he wrote, "raise your hand if you woke up every hour last night for a crying baby!" The duo are parents to eight-month-old daughter called Lyla Maria Pratt.

Check out Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's picture here:

The couple tied the knot in 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Chris also shares an eight-year-old son called Jack with his first wife Anna Faris from whom he split in 2017.

Katherine in her interview spoke about embracing motherhood and said, "I love every minute of motherhood so far and I just feel really blessed and really lucky, cause she's such a happy and easy baby" via People. She also spoke about maintaining her children's privacy on social media and said that Chris and her were on the same page when it came to sharing their children's pictures on social media.

