Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrates first Xmas with her & Chris Pratt’s daughter; Calls it ‘big silver lining’

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently took to Instagram to share her experience of her first Xmas celebration with her and Chris Pratt’s daughter whom they welcomed in August.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her first Christmas a mom! The 31-year-old author took to her Instagram on Friday (December 11) to reflect on welcoming daughter Lyla with husband Chris Pratt during the pandemic. “While this Holiday season will look different for us all, this little ornament my sister Christina got us, and the experience of our daughters first Christmas is a big silver lining of joy and light for me,” Katherine wrote. “2020 has been a crazy year, it’s not what any of us expected; it’s been filled with a lot of challenging times and unpredictable twists and turns. It has also been a year of immense joy for those of us who have welcomed life into the world.”

Katherine and the 41-year-old actor welcomed Lyla back in August. She is the first child for the couple, while Chris shares son Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris. “Being pregnant in a pandemic and having a baby too, was not how I expected my pregnancy and becoming a mother to go, but i couldn’t be more thrilled and grateful to have my little Lyla Maria in my life and to be able to be her mom,” Katherine continued. “Shout out to all the people who had babies this year, became pregnant, are pregnant, or are trying to get pregnant. It’s a wild time to embark on this journey of motherhood and I see you!”

If you missed it, back in July, Katherine opened up about her experience being pregnant amidst a pandemic. "I think No. 1, just surrounding yourself with your loved ones, in a safe way, obviously, has been nice," Schwarzenegger told ET. "And then being able to do things like Instagram Lives to stay connected. I think the blessing in this is that we do have the ability to continue to connect with people, whether it's on FaceTime, or doing social media and to be doing things that are entertaining and also educational and fun."

