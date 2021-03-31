Katherine Schwarzenegger explains why she wants to give her & Chris Pratt's daughter Lyla 'gift of privacy'.

Katherine Schwarzenegger revealed that she and Chris Pratt don't plan on showing their daughter Lyla's face to the world anytime soon. Read on to know why.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are new to the phase of parenthood as they welcomed their seven-month-old daughter Lyla. The parents have not yet shared a photo of their little one and plan on keeping it that way. In a recent appearance as a guest on the Today, Katherine revealed why it is important for her tp not reveal the face of the her daughter.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Katherine revealed that she and Chris Pratt don't plan on showing their daughter Lyla's face to the world anytime soon. Explaining why she feels this way, Katherine said, "Obviously, I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world. But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible."

Calling her childhood a magical one without the fuss of being children to popular parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Katherine added she wants to give the same privacy to her own child. "We had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity," Katherina revealed.

The new mom added, "It's something that's really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show as much of them on social media. All four of us kids would say that it has been such an amazing thing that our parents gave us, and so I want to be able to give that to our baby, too."

Credits :Today

