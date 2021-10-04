Katherine Schwarzenegger gives a glimpse of her Sunday ritual as she playfully 'annoys' Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood and the duo never shy away from showing their love for each other and their sweet antics together on Instagram. In a recent Instagram post, Katherine posted a sweet video of herself with her husband Chris where she gave a glimpse of her funny Sunday ritual of annoying Pratt.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram story, Katherine was seen playfully disturbing Chris as he was engaged in watching a football game. Along with the video that showed Schwarzenegger laughing as she tried to annoy Chris, in the captions she wrote, "It's Sunday so I'm back at it ... annoy your man while he's watching the game."

The video showed Katherine trying to distract Chris from watching the game by putting her hand across his face. While Pratt kept dodging it away, towards the end of her third story, he finally looked away from the screen to look at his wife, and captioning the same, she wrote, "Success."

Check out Katherine Schwarzenegger's post here:

This is not the first time that Katherine has shared a funny video with her husband. Previously, she had also shared a video of the couple's sleepless night after they tried to put their daughter Lyla to sleep and she finally slept.

Katherine and Chris got married in 2019 and the couple shares a one-year-old daughter Lyla. Pratt is also a father to 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris. Recently, Katherine who appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show gushed about Pratt being a perfect father to Lyla and how it has been amazing seeing him become a "girl dad."

