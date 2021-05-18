Katherine Schwarzenegger gushes about husband Chris Pratt stepping into the role of being a 'girl dad'

Katherine Schwarzenegger raved about Chris Pratt being an amazing 'girl dad' to their daughter Lyla Maria on the Drew Barrymore Show.

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show and had the sweetest things to say about her husband Chris Pratt. Schwarzenegger, who gave birth to their daughter Lyla last year, has been spilling the beans on how the couple has been managing parenting amid the pandemic. Lyla Maria is 9-months-old and Katherine reveals being her mother is the best thing to happen to her.

As for Pratt who is already a father to 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, raising a daughter has been a new experience. Sharing how Pratt is doing an amazing job of being a "girl dad." Talking to Barrymore about the same, Katherine said, "I am so, so grateful and it's so beautiful to be able to watch him [Pratt] step into this new role of being a girl dad."

Further raving about Chris, Schwarzenegger said, "He's the best husband and the best dad. I feel so grateful every single day for him." Calling their little one "perfect", Katherine also mentioned her own experience of motherhood saying, "I love absolutely every minute of it. It's such a joy."

Schwarzenegger and Pratt tied the knot in 2019 and as per Katherine, they knew right at the beginning that they were meant to be together. Sharing details about their perfect relationship, Katherine told Barrymore, "We both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly."

It's no surprise how Katherine was all praises for Pratt being the perfect day. Recently, the actor had shared an adorable selfie with his kids, Jack and Lyla as he snuggled with the duo over the weekend.

