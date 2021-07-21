Katherine Schwarzenegger OPENS UP about pre marital counseling with Chris Pratt; Calls it 'an amazing gift’

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has only nice things to say about her “incredible husband” Chris Pratt. In a chat on Dear Media's Meaning Full Living podcast with co-hosts Hayley Hubbard and Jessica Diamond, Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, has opened up about marriage and new parenthood with Chris Pratt. According to Katherine, the duo attended a premarital counselling session before their wedding in June 2019 and that proved to be very effective in building the foundation of their marriage.

Katherine informed that before getting married in a Catholic Church, premarital counselling is always the way to go, and both of them were excited about how that was going to be. "Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counseling before you get married, and I was like, 'Oh my God, what is that going to be like?' And it was the most amazing thing and just the most amazing gift," she said. "I know not everybody does [it], of course, because ... if they don't tell you you have to do it then why would you?,” added Katherine.

She also went on to add that it was “an amazing gift” in their relationship to go for premarital counselling. “...We’ve definitely wanted to continue [counselling] throughout our relationship and has been such a helpful thing to be able to have in our relationship of having that guidance,” Schwarzenegger Pratt added.

Katherine later said that the duo shares things with each other that wouldn’t necessarily have been in their stories if not for the premarital guidance they received. "Talking about things that maybe we wouldn't necessarily have talked about before getting married, talk about things that couples of 10 or 15 years still don't like to talk about with one another. Being prompted to talk about those things is also a really helpful thing to do early on...That I think helps us," added Schwarzenegger Pratt.

The duo also shares a daughter together, Lyla Maria who will turn one in some days. Chris Pratt has a son named Jack, 8, with ex-wife Anna Faris, from whom he split in August 2017.

