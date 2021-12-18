Katherine Schwarzenegger is reportedly pregnant, expecting second child with husband Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child together, according to multiple sources, as per PEOPLE. The couple married in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, Lyla Marie, in August 2020. Soon after her arrival, they shared the news and the first photo of their newborn baby girl's hand, along with a sweet announcement about her birth. Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris also have a 9-year-old son named Jack.

The exciting news comes just days after Pratt gushed about his "complete boss" wife on the occasion of her 32nd birthday on Monday. “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner,” Pratt, 42, wrote on Instagram. “I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other.”

However, as per Page Six, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor hasn't always been praised for being the smoothest talker. Pratt sparked outrage earlier this year when he thanked Schwarzenegger on Instagram for giving him a "healthy daughter." Many fans slammed Pratt in the comments section at the time, claiming that the word "healthy" appeared to "shade" his son Jack, who was born prematurely and has required numerous operations as a result.

After the controversy, Pratt admitted to feeling "upset and depressed," but he eventually got out of it by playing some holiday music. Since welcoming Lyla, the soon-to-be mother of two has also been doing a weekly Instagram series called BDA Baby, which focuses on babies and motherhood.

