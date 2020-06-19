Katherine Schwarzenegger says hubby Chris Pratt has been 'wonderful' during her pregnancy; Calls herself lucky

Katherine Schwarzenegger gushes over Chris Pratt and says he has been a wonderful husband during her pregnancy.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together and the couple can't wait for their little one to arrive. Earlier in June, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary and now they're looking forward to welcoming their child. Recently, Katherine Schwarzenegger featured in an Instagram live where she not only promoted her book Baby on the way but also spoke about her pregnancy. She revealed that Chris has been a wonderful husband during her pregnancy and called herself lucky.

"Really well, actually. I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful. And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful," Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed about how her husband Chris Pratt is taking care of her during the global pandemic while she's pregnant.

A source close to them has also stated, "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child. The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them." Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's child is due in summer and the couple is counting days now. "The couple is planning to have kids, and doing so is important to them. Chris loves children and Katherine comes from a big family and wants the same," a source told ET about the couple's future plans.

