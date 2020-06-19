  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katherine Schwarzenegger says hubby Chris Pratt has been 'wonderful' during her pregnancy; Calls herself lucky

Katherine Schwarzenegger gushes over Chris Pratt and says he has been a wonderful husband during her pregnancy.
7747 reads Mumbai
Katherine Schwarzenegger says hubby Chris Pratt has been 'wonderful' during her pregnancy; Calls herself luckyKatherine Schwarzenegger says hubby Chris Pratt has been 'wonderful' during her pregnancy; Calls herself lucky
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together and the couple can't wait for their little one to arrive. Earlier in June, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary and now they're looking forward to welcoming their child. Recently, Katherine Schwarzenegger featured in an Instagram live where she not only promoted her book Baby on the way but also spoke about her pregnancy. She revealed that Chris has been a wonderful husband during her pregnancy and called herself lucky.

"Really well, actually. I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful. And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful," Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed about how her husband Chris Pratt is taking care of her during the global pandemic while she's pregnant.

A source close to them has also stated, "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child. The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them." Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's child is due in summer and the couple is counting days now. "The couple is planning to have kids, and doing so is important to them. Chris loves children and Katherine comes from a big family and wants the same," a source told ET about the couple's future plans.

Also Read: Katherine Schwarzenegger says THIS is the secret behind her and Chris Pratt’s happy married life

Credits :Entertainment TonightGetty Images

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement