Katherine Schwarzenegger says THIS is the secret behind her and Chris Pratt’s happy married life

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently revealed the secret behind her and Chris Pratt’s happy married life. Find out what it is.

Katherine Schwarzenegger married Chris Pratt in June 2019 after dating for about a year and the two look hopelessly in love with each other. During a recent interaction with the media, Katherine revealed the secret behind their happy married life and it was basically a piece of advice for all the married couples out there. The 30-year-old author mentioned that constant communication is helping them build a strong foundation for a long-lasting marriage. She said she is a big communicator and that works her their relationship.

Katherine opened up about her relationship with Chris during a virtual chat with the media, organised to promote her book The Gift of Forgiveness. During the interaction, she spoke about the importance of forgiveness and communication for married couples and used her experience as an example. “I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship,” she shared. She further mentioned that they always try to check in with each other.

“We also just, like, always check in, no matter how crazy our days are. But just like making sure we’re doing a temperature gauge of one another because, you know, you’re a team and you want to make sure that team is a strong one,” she said. While she did mention that constant communication is working for their marriage, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s daughter admitted that the true test is time.

“My mom, also likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on. So I’ll come back to you in like 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give a constant update on it,” she said. She also revealed that both she and Chris make sure they never go to bed angry. I’m not good with leaving things unsaid. Like, I can’t do it. I’m not the kind of person [who] is able to do it, I don’t like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way. Like, we both do not ever want to go to bed angry” Us Weekly quoted her as saying.

The two are currently practicing social distancing together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus crisis. Speaking about the ongoing health crisis, Katherine said she is blessed to be safe at home. “I’m healthy. I’m safe, thank God, and we are quarantined in our home in Los Angeles and just, you know, trying to keep routine and structure and pivoting a lot in quarantine,” she said. She said since she has nowhere to go and is stuck inside her home, she is getting a lot of time to be creative.

Speaking of creativity, Katherine recently showed off her baking skills on Instagram live cooking tutorial, which her husband hilariously crashed. In the video, which was posted on Katherine’s Insta account, Chris showed off his comedic skills as he crashed the cooking video with his epic food review. As his wife was busy cooking, the actor decided to give the viewers an instant review of her food.

Even before he came in front of the camera, Chris kept on making his wife giggle, as he interrupted her in the background. Katherine started her video by gathering her ingredients and warned her followers that they might hear some ruckus in the background while she gave the tutorial. “While I do this video, I’ll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background,” she said while laughing.

As she put all her dry ingredients together, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter could not stop laughing as Pratt kept on yelling while playing the game in the background. “Oh yeah! Get over that drive! Oh my God, that was so fun,” he said in the video. She first baked a loaf of banana bread, sweetened with chocolate chips. After taking the perfectly golden brown loaf out of the oven, she decided to bake something using the strawberries she had in her fridge.

Since the camera could not catch him in the background, Chris decided to crash the video to praise his wife’s baking skills. As he munched on a slice of the freshly baked banana bread, she told the viewers how good it was. “I'm here to attest that Katherine's banana bread... is truly remarkable. I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both those loaves were for us. They'll be gone in less than a day,” he said.

