Katherine Schwarzenegger says watching Chris Pratt be a ‘girl dad’ melts her heart in sweet Father’s Day post

Author Katherine Schwarzenegger recently paid tribute to hubby Chris Pratt on Father’s Day! The 31-year-old took to Instagram to mark the day and wrote a sweet note for the 41-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor, whom she shares 10-month-old daughter Lyla with. “Happy Father’s Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart!” Katherine wrote along with a photo of Chris wearing a “Girl Dad” shirt.

Along with Lyla, Chris is also dad to son Jack, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. “I’ve fallen in love with you all over again” Katherine added. “These kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I’m beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day. I love you !”

Just last week, in an Instagram story, Pratt answered a few fan questions and when asked about what he loves most about his wife, the actor had the sweetest response as he appreciated her for her amazing persona. Answering a fan who asked Pratt about what are his favourite things about wife Katherine, the actor broke into a cute blush and said, "Her smile, her patience, her fortitude, her devotion as a mother, as a wife, her faith." Adding a funny twist to his response, Chris also pointed at his wife's infectious laugh saying, "Her laugh, even at inappropriate times like at a funeral or something...it’s pretty contagious." With their second anniversary just a day away, Pratt added in his video message, "It’s our anniversary tomorrow, happy anniversary!"

