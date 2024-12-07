Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photo of Her and Chris Pratt's Baby, Ford
The couple recently welcomed their third child together, joining daughters Eloise and Lyla, and Pratt’s son, Jack, from a previous relationship.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt has given fans the first look at her and Chris Pratt's newborn son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt. The author shared the sweet update on Instagram, along with a glimpse of family life in November, when the couple welcomed their third child together.
On Friday, Dec. 5, Schwarzenegger Pratt, 34, posted a November photo roundup featuring adorable moments with her family. Among the highlights was a close-up of baby Ford’s tiny feet in fuzzy white socks and a snap of his custom navy blue onesie with an American flag-inspired Ford logo — a charming nod to his name.
The post also included festive photos of the couple’s daughters, 2-year-old Eloise Christina and 4-year-old Lyla Maria, who wore matching Christmas pajamas, spreading holiday cheer.
The proud mom captioned the post simply, “November (blue heart emoji).”
Schwarzenegger Pratt and the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, announced Ford’s birth on Nov. 11 via a joint Instagram post. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," the couple shared. "Mama and baby are doing well, and Ford’s siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful."
Chris Pratt also has a 12-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, making him a father of four.
As the Schwarzenegger-Pratt family celebrates their growing household, fans are delighted by this sweet glimpse into their life with baby Ford. With his loving parents and doting siblings, the newborn has joined a family full of love and joy.
