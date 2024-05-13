While the weather in New York City is sunny, Katherine Schwarzenegger has provided some shade. Only a few days after the fashion fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger had some harsh words to say about the 2024 Met Gala on Wednesday.

The ethereal carpet at Monday's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" themed ball featured a range of outfits. However, it appears that the 34-year-old wasn't overly fond of some of the most recent Met Gala fashion ensembles.

Maria Shriver reminisces about the 2001 Met Gala

The mother of two posted a flashback picture of her mother attending the 2001 Met Gala on Instagram Story, captioning it, "When the Met Gala was chic and classy." Shriver first posted the glamorous photo on Monday. It featured a carousel of pictures from her evening at the function.

"The Met Gala is beginning on the first Monday of May! When I went in 2001, things were a little more low key, but I thought I would share some pictures from that amazing evening," the 68-year-old Shriver wrote in the Instagram post's description.

The former First Lady of California looked stunning in the pictures, donning a lavender gown, a thin shawl, and diamond jewelry.

"I got to travel with my parents and my cousin Caroline, in addition to getting to wear this gorgeous dress. Would we look amazing on the red carpet tonight wearing these same clothes, in your opinion? #metgalaflashback," said Shriver.

Celebrities missing from the Met Gala red carpet

On the Met Gala red carpet, there were plenty of stunning ensembles, but several favorites were noticeably absent. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were two of the celebrities who skipped the fashion show. Another popular guest, Rihanna, disappointed fans by having to cancel her attendance due to an illness at the last minute.

Jared Leto was unable to attend this year's Met Gala because of his band 30 Seconds to Mars' "Seasons World Tour." Despite their invitations, this year's popular couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, did not attend. Other notable absences included Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Lady Gaga.

