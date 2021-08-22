Kathryn Hahn feels her character Agatha Harkness' ending in WandaVision was a 'nightmare'

Marvel's WandaVision managed to leave audiences stunned with its plot-twist-filled storyline. One of the biggest revelations of the show was Kathryn Hahn's character as Agnes/Agatha Harkness. While the series didn't delve too deep into her character, the finale episode showed Agatha receiving the worst punishment at the hands of Elisabeth Olsen led Wanda. In a recent interview, Kathryn opened up about what she felt about the WandaVision finale.

Considering the show's success including its Emmy nomination in the Limited Series category, we bet everyone at Marvel is thrilled about how the show turned out although, Hahn may not be too happy about how things ended for Agatha. While talking about her character and its last moments in the series, Kathryn had earlier told New York Times that her Wanda's punishment for her character seemed like the "much-needed rest" she needed.

Although in her recent interview with The AV Club, it seems Hahn's perspective has changed as she said, "I’m glad you brought that up because I actually don’t. I think it’s kind of the worst. I kind of was making a joke when I said that. I actually do think it’s kind of the worst. I mean, to clip her wings and put her somewhere like that with boring people and not have anything to do. It’s the worst, it’s a nightmare. Yeah. I mean, [Wanda] basically lobotomized her", via ScreenRant.

With WandaVision's nomination in the limited series category for Emmys, it became clear that the show won't be returning for another season. Although as for Hahn's character, fans have been hopeful that WandaVision isn't her last Marvel outing. There are several fan theories as to which multiverse project of Marvel's Phase 4, Kathryn's Agatha Harkness could return.

