Kathy Bates Credits THIS Celebrity For ‘Rejuvenating’ Her Career; Know Who

Kathy Bates does not shy away while expressing what on her mind may that be about anything. The actress shared about a celebrity who had a big hand in rejuvenating her professional front and that is none other than, Ryan Murphy, who cast her in America Horror Story.

Bates talked about this when she was featured on Dinner’s On Me Podcast. The veteran actress shared that according to her, her career’s rejuvenation occurred when she became a part of the aforementioned show, following the cancellation of the 2012 show titled Harry’s Law.

The actress stated that right before Murphy presented her with the opportunity to star in the hit FX show, she got “breast cancer” and Harry’s Law has come to an end in a manner that was not pleasant.

The actress shared, “When that summer happened, it was degrading. I felt kind of humiliated. I felt like I had let my cast down and had never been through an experience like that.” She added that then she had breast cancer which didn't surprise her as it ran in her family.

Bates stated that it was more “painful” than she thought it was going it would be and she expressed feeling like her career was finished.

As far as her current professional front goes, Bates featured in the Matlock show, playing Madeline Matlock. While talking about the same, The performer shared that it was beyond her “wildest dreams.” She added, “I've been counseled by my PR lady not to say it's the best experience that I've had. But I can't help it. I can't help it.

