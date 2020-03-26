Kathy Griffin is been hospitalized for painful Coronavirus symptoms but can't get tested

Coronavirus updates
Comic Kathy Griffin has been hospitalised with what she fears is coronavirus but she can't get tested.
The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a "COVID19 isolation ward", while blasting US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in coronavirus testing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"He's lying," she wrote beneath Trump's tweet.

She added: "I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST."

It has been a tough month for Griffin, who announced on March 17 that she had lost her mother after a long battle with dementia.

Credits :IANS

