Kathy Griffin BLASTS Donald Trump for ‘lying’ while in hospital with possible COVID 19 symptoms

Comedian Kathy Griffin recently checked into a hospital after experiencing “unbearably painful” symptoms and after experiencing how the medical facility was working amid the Coronavirus Crisis, she slammed US President Donal Trump for his lukewarm response on the situation. On Twitter Griffin revealed that despite her symptoms, she could not get tested from the deadly virus. She then accused Trump of lying and claiming that US medical facilities are conducting COVID-19 test on a large scale.

“I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation wardroom in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST,” she tweeted. She wrote this in response to Trump's recent tweet about how many tests are being conducted in the county. “Just reported that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!” Trump's tweet read.

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

She also posted two pictures along with the post. One of them shows the 59-year-old comedian in a hospital bed with a protective mask over her nose and mouth, and the other one features a glass door. In the last few weeks, Trump has faced backlash for this reaction towards the ongoing Health crisis, including his “china virus” comment. The deadly disease which originated in China has now taken the entire world by storm.

According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 471,400 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus globally. While 114,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 21,000. As scientists try to find a solution for the ongoing health crisis, health experts and governments are asking people to stay at home and stay away from social gatherings to avoid contracting coronavirus.

