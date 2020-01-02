Kathy Griffin marries to her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick

Comedian Kathy Griffin is now married to her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick.

The 59-year-old comedian said "I do" early on Wednesday in what she described, alongside a clip on Twitter, as a ceremony lasting "just under 14 minutes", reports people.com. Griffin's video of the ceremony was only of the first minute or so and showed actress Lily Tomlin hilariously officiating. "What was supposed to be a shallow, 'toot it and boot it' one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful," said Tomlin as she began the ceremony.

"They stayed together. Then they couldn't stay away from one another." Griffin wore a pearly white, short-sleeved gown by Diane Von Furstenberg with earrings by Erica Courtney. She captioned the video: "LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner! #HappyNewYear."

In a separate tweet, she wrote that her wedding dress was a sweet callback to her first date with Bick in 2011. She wore that same dress then and, for their ceremony on Wednesday. "He picked out this dress and showed me this photo. Romance is hotttt again," she tweeted. Griffin told people.com: "Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings. Deal with it." Their surprise "I dos" came just hours after Griffin announced her engagement to Bick in a video she shared on Twitter on New Year's Eve. "Happy New Year! And, surprise! We're getting married! Tonight! After midnight!" the two said in unison in the clip.

Credits :IANS

