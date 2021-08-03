​​Kathy Griffin out of surgery and resting after lung cancer diagnosis: 'Everything went well'

Kathy Griffin underwent a surgery to remove half of her left lung this morning after being diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer. The 60-year-old comedian and actress announced her diagnosis today which thankfully had a positive prognosis. Kathy‘s representative released a statement after she underwent the surgery. As per Just Jared, the representative said "she is now out of surgery and everything went well, per her doctor." Kathy is currently resting and recovering.

Griffin previously took to social media to release a statement on her diagnosis and journey to recovery. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" Griffin penned. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she continued. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running as usual in a month or less." Griffin reassured her fans that she will be "perfectly fine" and encouraged them to keep up with their medical checks, as well as be vaccinated against COVID-19, which might have made her diagnosis "much more severe."

According to People, in an interview with ABC News' Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, the Suddenly Susan actress will be revealing more about her cancer diagnosis. A snippet from the show reveals that she is “still a little bit in shock” after understanding what her disease actually is. She will also share her mental health struggle, her pill addiction, a suicide attempt, her newfound recovery, and more, according to ABC.

ALSO READ:Kathy Griffin to UNDERGO SURGERY amid Lung Cancer diagnosis; Comedian says her ‘doctors are very optimistic’