Kathy Griffin Shares Update On Her Voice For The First Time After Major Vocal Cord Surgery

After her vocal cord surgery, Kathy Griffin has recently given a positive update through her social media. On June 18, the comedian posted a video to let her fans know about her health improvement. The video shows Griffin going through a post-surgical examination where a doctor used an endoscope camera to view her vocal cords after the June 12th operation. During the check-up, the doctors allowed Griffin to talk for the first time after having this procedure.

Griffin also made an earlier Instagram video describing what would happen during the procedure. Her left vocal cord had been permanently paralyzed by lung cancer surgery, during which half of her left lung had been removed.

Kathy Griffin lets fans hear her for the first time after vocal cord surgery

In the video posted by the 63-year-old comedian, Kathy Griffin showed gratitude for regaining part of her voice, although it was very low.

Despite the difficulty, she managed to speak louder when encouraged by her doctor. Griffin mentioned that, although her voice was rough, there were hopes it would improve over time.

The physician confirmed he was pleased with how well she was healing but warned about fluctuations in recovery. Her excitement at seeing her vocal cords working again after years of not functioning was immense, as seen on her face.

Kathy Griffin captioned the video of the first listen to her voice post-surgery with:

“It’s been 1 week since my surgery and to say the least, I’m very happy. I’m following all of the doctor’s orders and staying quiet (even tho I’m a chatty Kathy). Now it’s time to recover for my fall shows.”

Kathy Griffin had vocal cord damage from lung cancer two years ago

In a previous post on Instagram, the comedian had notified followers that she was to get an implant in her left vocal cord. It was left permanently paralyzed after her surgery for lung cancer. She also mentioned that she had a tear above her vocal cords, which resulted in her voice going to a higher pitch than usual during stand-up shows.

According to People, despite several past surgeries, including one in May 2023 on her left vocal cord, Kathy Griffin was scared about the aftermath on her voice. She feared it might affect her career.

She told the outlet, "Because my left cord is paralyzed, they actually inject this thing called Prolaryn Plus that's like collagen." However, the latest surgery seems to have ended well, resulting in Griffin regaining her voice. She shared her gratitude online.

