Kathy Griffin to UNDERGO SURGERY amid Lung Cancer diagnosis; Comedian says her ‘doctors are very optimistic’

Kathy Griffin has recently revealed that she has stage 1 lung cancer. With posting this shocking news for her fans, the comedian and actress, 60, has even urged her followers to stay up to date on their medical check-ups. Revealing that she has “never smoked”, Griffin also made sure to tell her fans that her doctors are ‘very optimistic’ about her treatment.

In a social media statement, Griffin has revealed that “hopefully” she wouldn’t have to undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment. "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" Griffin wrote in her post, adding that the cancer has been contained to her left lung. “Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less,” Griffin stated.

Speaking of her work life, Griffin added that it has been “helluva 4 years” but she will get back soon to entertain her fans and followers. "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life. XXOO, KG,” said the comedian.

Check out Kathy Griffins’ Instagram post:

According to PEOPLE, Griffin is also set to open up about the diagnosis in an interview with co-anchor Juju Chang airing on ABC News' Nightline on Monday night. A snippet from the show reveals that she is “still a little bit in shock” after understanding what her disease actually is.

