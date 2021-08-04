Kathy Griffin's cancer surgery ‘went well’; Actress shares update

Kathy Griffin announced Tuesday that she underwent a successful operation to partly remove one of her lungs, a day after revealing her cancer diagnosis with her fans. Griffin shared the update with her fans on Twitter, alluding to her drug problems and attempted suicide, which she revealed in an interview with ABC's "Nightline" on Monday night. The 60-year-old wrote, '“Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me"

Sharing a photo of a keychain marking her sobriety, she further penned, "My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew. I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction.”, according to Page Six. The “My Life on the D-List” actress had recently said that she had stage one lung cancer despite having “never” smoked and that doctors are very optimistic that she will recover in a month or less. She also added that she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less”, assuring her fans she is gonna be just fine.

Check out Kathy Griffin's tweet:

Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew.

I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction.

This keychain means the world to me.

One day at a time. pic.twitter.com/tUUjEnpwnO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 3, 2021

Meanwhile, speaking regarding her work life, Griffin had previously said, according to PEOPLE, that it has been “helluva 4 years” but she will get back soon to entertain her fans and followers. "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life. XXOO, KG,” said the comedian.

